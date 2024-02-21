Feb. 16

A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 87000 block of Murray Avenue, about 6:47pm Feb. 16.

A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 300 block of Tomkins Court, about 9:56am Feb. 16. The vehicle was gone when police arrived.

Someone reported fraudulent activity at 5:32pm Feb. 16 on the 1400 block of Pheasant Drive.

Police responded to a hit and run on the 8200 block of Arroyo Circle, at 7:05pm Feb. 16. No injuries were reported in the incident.

A motorist in a reported suspicious vehicle was given a verbal warning by officers on the 8500 block of Church Street. Police responded to the suspicious vehicle at 12:41pm Feb. 16.

A stolen vehicle was recovered at 7:09pm Feb. 16 on the 87200 block of Old Gilroy Street.

A victim reported an assault at 11:39am Feb. 16, on the 800 block of Chesapeake Place.

A vehicle was vandalized on the 6700 block of Automall Parkway. The crime was reported 8:32am Feb. 16.

Feb. 17

A vehicle was reported vandalized on the 9200 block of Wren Avenue, about 12:25am Feb. 17.

Someone reported a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 300 block of Mantelli Drive, about 3:27am Feb. 17. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 9200 block of Tea Tree Court, about 10:05pm Feb. 17.

Someone stole a vehicle from the area of the 8500 block of Aspen Way. The crime was reported 2:01pm Feb. 17.

Someone reported they had been threatened by a suspect on the 8200 block of Murray Avenue. The crime was reported 4:21pm Feb. 17.

Someone reported fraud on the 7900 block of Westwood Drive. The crime was reported 7:51am Feb. 17.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of Alexander and East Sixth streets, at 7:37pm Feb. 17.

Authorities responded to a report of a structure fire at 3:58pm Feb. 17 on the 200 block of East Tenth Street.

Feb. 18

Someone reported their vehicle was vandalized at 1:44pm Feb. 18 on the 9500 block of Saddler Drive.

A burglary of a business was reported at 4:42pm Feb. 18 on the 8000 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard.

Police responded to a hit and run on the 400 block of First Street, at 10:04am Feb. 18. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police arrested a suspect on a warrant on the 88000 block of Forest Street, at 1:58pm Feb. 18.

Someone vandalized a business on the 100 block of Welburn Avenue. The crime was reported 9:49pm Feb. 18.

A suspect or suspects vandalized a home on the 1100 block of Monte Bello Drive. The crime was reported 5:42pm Feb. 18.

Police responded to a report of theft on the 6900 block of Automall Parkway, at 3:39pm Feb. 18.

Officers responded to a report of an assault on the 6900 block of Camino Arroyo at 2:36pm Feb. 18.

Feb. 19

A vehicle burglary occurred at 12:05am Feb. 19 on the 9300 block of Monterey Road.

A vehicle burglary was reported at 1:34pm Feb. 19 on the 900 block of Geronimo Street.

A suspect was arrested after a report of indecent exposure on the 700 block of First Street. Police responded to the incident at 11:03am Feb. 19.

Someone vandalized a vehicle on the 7500 block of Rogers Lane. The crime was reported 2:34pm Feb. 19.

Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 7100 block of Eigleberry Street, about 10:54pm Feb. 19.

Information is compiled from public records released by the Gilroy Police Department. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty.