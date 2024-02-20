57 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
February 19, 2024
Article Search
Gilroy Rotary Club Past President Laura Brown is pictured with Gilroy High School faculty members Nadine Lucero, Eric Olsen, Hatt Hungerford and Josh Adams. Contributed photo.
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessLocal NewsNonprofits

Gilroy Rotary awards more than $56K to local orgs

Grants funded through club’s long-term giving program

By: Staff Report
387
0

The Rotary Club of Gilroy presented $56,516 worth of grants to local organizations and programs at a recent meeting at the Gilroy Lodge on the Hill. 

The grants will help fund reading programs, books for libraries, materials for multi-cultural events, sports activities, student counseling programs, science education materials, funding for senior center programs and services and many more unmet needs in the community, says a press release from the Rotary Club.

The grants are made possible annually through the Gilroy Rotary Endowment, which was established by the local nonprofit club in 1991 to ensure that contributions and fundraising proceeds could provide a long-term benefit to the community, says the press release. 

This year, a total of 30 local organizations received the endowment grant awards at the Rotary Club’s Jan. 30 meeting. 

The Rotary Club’s endowment also provides an additional $75,000 each year for scholarships for people in the Gilroy area. 

“Rotarians are people of action, and the funds that come from our Gilroy Rotary Endowment (are) a prime example of our dedication to improving the lives of others through service and through our grant program,” said Gilroy Rotary Club President Nita Edde-Mitchell. “We take a lot of pride in giving almost 70% of those funds this year to the GUSD, and for teachers and their students, those grants funded a lot of unmet needs. Graduating students this year will also receive scholarships to further their education.”

Since 1991, the Rotary Club of Gilroy has granted more than $1 million to more than 200 community organizations and programs in Gilroy, says the press release. The club’s endowment fund “was formed with the express purpose of a sustainable, long-term giving program.”

South Valley Middle School Tiger Wellness Center Counselor Claudia Valencia and SVMS Social Worker Bianca Soto are pictured with Gilroy Rotary Club Past President Laura Brown (center). Contributed photo.
Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

New ‘turbo roundabout’ open at Highways 25/156

All lanes are now open at the new “turbo...
Business

Rivas leads effort to combat growing retail theft problem

Nearly four months after forming a bipartisan select committee...
Community

Wet weather ‘a big boost’ for district’s reservoir levels

Santa Clara County’s water storage reservoirs are at healthy...

SOCIAL MEDIA

10,025FansLike
1,119FollowersFollow
2,589FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

New ‘turbo roundabout’ open at Highways 25/156

Rivas leads effort to combat growing retail theft problem