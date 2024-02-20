Gilroy Rotary awards more than $56K to local orgs

The Rotary Club of Gilroy presented $56,516 worth of grants to local organizations and programs at a recent meeting at the Gilroy Lodge on the Hill.

The grants will help fund reading programs, books for libraries, materials for multi-cultural events, sports activities, student counseling programs, science education materials, funding for senior center programs and services and many more unmet needs in the community, says a press release from the Rotary Club.

The grants are made possible annually through the Gilroy Rotary Endowment, which was established by the local nonprofit club in 1991 to ensure that contributions and fundraising proceeds could provide a long-term benefit to the community, says the press release.

This year, a total of 30 local organizations received the endowment grant awards at the Rotary Club’s Jan. 30 meeting.

The Rotary Club’s endowment also provides an additional $75,000 each year for scholarships for people in the Gilroy area.

“Rotarians are people of action, and the funds that come from our Gilroy Rotary Endowment (are) a prime example of our dedication to improving the lives of others through service and through our grant program,” said Gilroy Rotary Club President Nita Edde-Mitchell. “We take a lot of pride in giving almost 70% of those funds this year to the GUSD, and for teachers and their students, those grants funded a lot of unmet needs. Graduating students this year will also receive scholarships to further their education.”

Since 1991, the Rotary Club of Gilroy has granted more than $1 million to more than 200 community organizations and programs in Gilroy, says the press release. The club’s endowment fund “was formed with the express purpose of a sustainable, long-term giving program.”