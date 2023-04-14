good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
60.3 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
April 13, 2023
Article Search
highway 152 hecker pass big rig flip
Photo: Tarmo Hannula/The Pajaronian
FeaturedNewsLocal News

PHOTOS: Big rig flips over on Highway 152

By: Tarmo Hannula
10
0

A big rig loaded with office supplies flipped over on a tight turn on Highway 152 (Hecker Pass) Thursday afternoon, dumping its load down a steep ravine. The California Highway Patrol said there were only minor injuries in the 3:15pm incident that forced them and a crew from Caltrans to close the highway to traffic in both directions for more than six hours. The Freightliner truck was traveling west when its right tires slid off the right shoulder. Then the entire trailer flipped onto its side. A crew from Auto Care Towing managed to upright the truck and trailer using a 50-ton and an 80-ton rotator. Cleanup took several hours.

highway 152 hecker pass big rig flip
Photo: Tarmo Hannula/The Pajaronian
Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Poppy Jasper Film Festival goes full bloom

Staff Report -
Sometimes people ask Mattie Scariot if she is Poppy...
News

LAFCO says annexation proposal is ‘premature’ in Gilroy

Erik Chalhoub -
A county board overseeing land annexations once again delayed...
News

Man traveling Central Coast by bike visits Gilroy

Tarmo Hannula -
Jaco De Swart of The Netherlands made a pit...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
919FollowersFollow
2,588FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
mattie scariot poppy jasper international film festival

Poppy Jasper Film Festival goes full bloom

wren hewell property annexation

LAFCO says annexation proposal is ‘premature’ in Gilroy