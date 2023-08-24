PHOTO: Pintello Comedy Theater opens show, supports Maui wildfire relief efforts

Rod Pintello shows off his jacket during opening night of Pintello Comedy Theater’s “Pumpboys and Dinettes” at the Gilroy Grange Hall on Aug. 19. Pintello was helping serve apple pie, cake and other goodies for the audience. Throughout the show’s run, the theater group is raising funds for the Red Cross Wildfire Relief Fund in Maui, Hawaii. The show, which is part of the Pintello Comedy Theater’s 20th anniversary season, runs Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 9 at 8pm, with 2pm matinee performances on Aug. 27 and Sept. 3. Tickets are $25. For information and reservations, visit pintellocomedy.com, call 408.406.6327 or email [email protected].