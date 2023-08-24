67.3 F
Gilroy
August 24, 2023
rod pintello comedy theater pumpboys and dinettes
Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

PHOTO: Pintello Comedy Theater opens show, supports Maui wildfire relief efforts

By: Erik Chalhoub
Rod Pintello shows off his jacket during opening night of Pintello Comedy Theater’s “Pumpboys and Dinettes” at the Gilroy Grange Hall on Aug. 19. Pintello was helping serve apple pie, cake and other goodies for the audience. Throughout the show’s run, the theater group is raising funds for the Red Cross Wildfire Relief Fund in Maui, Hawaii. The show, which is part of the Pintello Comedy Theater’s 20th anniversary season, runs Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 9 at 8pm, with 2pm matinee performances on Aug. 27 and Sept. 3. Tickets are $25. For information and reservations, visit pintellocomedy.com, call 408.406.6327 or email [email protected].

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

