For its 20th anniversary season, Pintello Comedy Theater is digging deep into its archives of more than 80 shows to bring back its audience favorites from over the years.

“Pumpboys and Dinettes,” which got all ages laughing and rocking to country tunes in 2008, is back at the Gilroy Grange Hall, opening Aug. 19 and running Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 9, with matinee performances on Aug. 20, 27 and Sept. 3.

Director Whitney Pintello said “Pumpboys and Dinettes” was the first musical the theater group performed, which kicked off a tradition of a musical for every season.

“It was a very big hit,” she said, adding that the show is appropriate for everyone from grandchildren to grandparents. “You know you’re going to leave feeling lighter, and definitely leaving with one of the songs in your head.”

“Pumpboys and Dinettes” takes place in a small American town, where the Pumpboys at the filling station and their neighbors, the Dinettes at the Double Cupp Diner, sing about life in the country.

The stage in the grange resembles a mid-century roadside diner, complete with traffic signs, musical instruments and even the tailgate of a Ford truck. And to make the experience even more authentic, audiences will be offered apple pie, just like the kind that is served at the Double Cupp Diner.

Pintello said the cast of eight—David Sandhu, Michael Frelier, Becky Owens, Maddi Alipaz, Matt Haluza, Michael Kaelin, James Swan and Jonathan Bass—are all veterans of the theater group, who volunteer their time to put on the show.

Maddi Alipaz (left) and Becky Owens perform as the Dinettes. Photo courtesy of Pintello Comedy Theater

The show is also the only Pintello Comedy Theater performance to have a live band on stage.

The theater group kicked off its 20th anniversary season in March with the show that started it all in 2003: “Holiday Snap.” That was followed up with “Office Hours” in May.

“Here on the Flight Path,” a show with four characters spread out among two actors, opens in November, and “Pageant: A Beauty Pageant Musical” concludes the season beginning on New Year’s Eve.

Rod Pintello, who founded the group with his wife Marion, said 140 different actors have graced the theater group’s stage. Once an actor performs with Pintello Comedy Theater, they become family who support one another, Whitney Pintello said.

As an example, Pintello Comedy Theater is hosting B.A.D. Musical Theatre (Bay Area Diversity) for a show on Aug. 11 at 8pm to benefit B.A.D.’s mission of encouraging diversity in theater.

A lineup of Bay Area talent, including Sandhu of “Pumpboys,” will perform rock ‘n’ roll Broadway tunes.

Beer, wine, soft drinks and coffee will be available for purchase.

For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/va6m4f2a.

A staple of Pintello Comedy Theater’s shows is the cocktail table seating for the audience members, and “Pumpboys and Dinettes” will be no exception.

“You feel like you’re in someone’s living room,” Pintello said. “People love that.”

“Pumpboys and Dinettes” opens Aug. 19 at the Gilroy Grange Hall, 8191 Swanston Lane. It runs Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 9 at 8pm, with 2pm matinee performances on Aug. 20, 27 and Sept. 3.

Tickets are $25. For information and reservations, visit pintellocomedy.com, call 408.406.6327 or email [email protected].