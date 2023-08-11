80 F
Gilroy
August 11, 2023
Pedestrian dies in Highway 101 traffic crash in San Martin

Collision marks second death in two days on South County highway

By: Staff Report
The California Highway Patrol reported a man died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night on Highway 101 in Santa Clara County. It was the second collision in two days on the stretch of the highway through South County. 

At about 10:51pm Aug. 10, a vehicle hit a pedestrian along southbound Highway 101 near the East San Martin Avenue off ramp in San Martin. 

According to the CHP, the man was crossing to the right hand shoulder of the southbound lane from the freeway’s center divider when the crash happened.

Patrol officers attempted CPR on the victim but failed to revive him, the CHP said.

On Aug. 9, a 36-year-old Riverside man died after he was hit by a box truck while he was standing on the shoulder of southbound Highway 101 just south of San Martin Avenue, according to police. 

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. 

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
