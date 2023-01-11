PHOTO: Suspects on the lam after robbing Gilroy store

Gilroy Police are on the lookout for these three people who reportedly stole more than $2,000 in merchandise from the Tommy Hilfiger store in the Gilroy Premium Outlets on Jan. 7 at about 5:30pm. According to police, one of the suspects knocked an employee to the ground when she tried to take their picture. All three suspects were last seen running on foot near the intersection of Arroyo Circle and Camino Arroyo. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Silva at 408.846.0335 or [email protected]