Gilroy
March 23, 2023
6th street studios & art center open house
The 6th Street Studios & Art Center in downtown Gilroy hosted an event on March 18. Photo: Juan Reyes
PHOTOS: 6th Street Studios & Art Center hosts open house event

By: Juan Reyes
6th Street Studios & Art Center celebrated the grand opening of Ruben Dario Villa’s studio “Fuchilandia” with an open house event March 18.

The event featured local art vendors, live music and performances, a caricature artist and the Cochinita food truck that made the trek from San Francisco.

Bay Area artist “Princessa Xicana” showed off her colorful pieces of art including drawings and stickers of Latinx women or significant Latin references including Dia de los Muertos sugar skulls.

6th Street Studios & Art Center, 64 West Sixth St., will next host the Wine and Chocolate Tasting Fundraiser on Friday at 6pm to highlight its latest show, “All You Need is Love.” 

The evening will include wine tasting by several local wineries, local chocolatiers and live music. All proceeds will benefit 6th Street Studios & Art Center along with its education programming.

Juan Reyes
A Watsonville native who has a passion for local sports and loves his community. A Watsonville High, Cabrillo College, San Jose State University and UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Cabrillo College athletics, various youth sports in the Pajaro Valley and the Santa Cruz Warriors. Juan is also a video game enthusiast, part-time chef (at home), explorer and a sports junkie. Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to report scores HERE.

