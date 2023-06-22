PHOTOS: Garlic City Car show takes over downtown Gilroy

Dozens of classic cars and trucks filled Monterey Street and other downtown side streets for the annual Garlic City Car Show on June 17. The show, organized by the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, featured live music and many awards. A special award was handed out for the second year in honor of Donald “Elvis” Prieto, a fixture at the show for years, who died in 2021. This year’s honoree was Jim Gillio for his classic Lincoln. The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association made an appearance at the car show, serving garlic bread, along with garlic fries topped with chopped pepper steak, vegetables and sauce.

