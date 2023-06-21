Caltrain seeks input on Gilroy schedule

Caltrain is evaluating service changes between Gilroy and Tamien Stations and is looking for feedback about the train’s current schedule.

Caltrain’s current schedule includes three daily roundtrips that depart Gilroy at 5:54am, 6:31am and 6:52am. The trains arrive back in Gilroy at 5:21pm, 6:42pm and 7:19pm.

Caltrain is considering adjusting the departure and arrival times and adding a fourth daily roundtrip.

The public is invited to give feedback on the train schedule and list preferred times for a new fourth daily roundtrip by taking the survey at caltrain.com/southcountysurvey.

The survey is scheduled to close on June 25.