54 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
June 22, 2023
Article Search
FeaturedNews

Caltrain seeks input on Gilroy schedule

By: Staff Report
42
0

Caltrain is evaluating service changes between Gilroy and Tamien Stations and is looking for feedback about the train’s current schedule.

Caltrain’s current schedule includes three daily roundtrips that depart Gilroy at 5:54am, 6:31am and 6:52am. The trains arrive back in Gilroy at 5:21pm, 6:42pm and 7:19pm. 

Caltrain is considering adjusting the departure and arrival times and adding a fourth daily roundtrip.

The public is invited to give feedback on the train schedule and list preferred times for a new fourth daily roundtrip by taking the survey at caltrain.com/southcountysurvey.

The survey is scheduled to close on June 25.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gilroy Police to get tech boost

Erik Chalhoub -
A technological upgrade coming soon to the Gilroy Police...
News

Gilroy City Council finalizes no-camping ordinance approval

Erik Chalhoub -
The Gilroy City Council on June 19 finalized its...
News

PHOTOS: Garlic City Car show takes over downtown Gilroy

Staff Report -
Dozens of classic cars and trucks filled Monterey Street...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,736FansLike
927FollowersFollow
2,580FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
gilroy police downtown patrol

Gilroy Police to get tech boost

gilroy camping ban map

Gilroy City Council finalizes no-camping ordinance approval