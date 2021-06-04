PHOTOS: Gilroy High School’s Class of 2021 celebrates in person

Gilroy High School celebrated its nearly 340 graduates with a socially distanced in-person ceremony on its football field June 3. The event included speeches by valedictorian Audrey Kaefer and salutatorian Nathanael Gorelik. Principal Greg Kapaku said the students have “witnessed trials and tragedy never seen before,” and the ceremony marked the first time the students were together in person for 15 months, after Covid-19 forced schools to teach virtually. “You are without a doubt my absolute favorite Gilroy High School graduating class that I’ve never met,” Kapaku said. “Tops. You guys are number one.”

