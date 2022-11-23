good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 23, 2022
st mary's parish holiday tree downtown gilroy
Photo: Tarmo Hannula
FeaturedNews

Photo: Holidays are in the air in Gilroy

By: Staff Report
The holiday season is beginning to take shape in Gilroy, where the workers pictured here decorate the tree in front of St. Mary’s Parish at the corner of Monterey and First streets. Many festive events are on tap in the coming weeks. Gilroy Gardens’ Holiday returns select dates from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31, featured lighted displays, live entertainment and more. The Gilroy Center for the Arts, 7341 Monterey St., will hold an arts and crafts boutique on Nov. 26 from 10am to 4pm. The Neon Exchange’s Holiday Bazaar, featuring 30 vendors and photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, will be held Dec. 3 from 10am to 3pm at 7365 Monterey St. The Holiday Parade festivities in Downtown Gilroy are scheduled on Dec. 3 from 3-7pm.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

