Photo: Tree planting at Sunrise Park

On Nov. 16, the City of Gilroy Parks and Recreation Commission hosted the annual Arbor Day event at Sunrise Park. Twelve trees were planted. The Arbor Day event is part of the criteria for the city to maintain its Tree City USA designation, which Gilroy has held for more than 40 years. Each year, a different park is selected for Arbor Day. In recent years, Gilroy Municipal Golf Course, Farrell Avenue, and Rainbow have been previous sites for Arbor Day. Mayor Marie Blankley, Councilmembers Rebeca Armendariz and Zach Hilton, as well as members of the Parks and Recreation Commission were on hand to celebrate.