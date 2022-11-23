good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
55.2 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
November 23, 2022
Article Search
arbor day sunrise park parks recreation commission
Parks and Recreation Commissioner Angela Reinert joins City of Gilroy park staff and others during a tree planting event at Sunrise Park on Nov. 16. Contributed photo
FeaturedNews

Photo: Tree planting at Sunrise Park

By: Staff Report
21
0

On Nov. 16, the City of Gilroy Parks and Recreation Commission hosted the annual Arbor Day event at Sunrise Park. Twelve trees were planted. The Arbor Day event is part of the criteria for the city to maintain its Tree City USA designation, which Gilroy has held for more than 40 years. Each year, a different park is selected for Arbor Day. In recent years, Gilroy Municipal Golf Course, Farrell Avenue, and Rainbow have been previous sites for Arbor Day. Mayor Marie Blankley, Councilmembers Rebeca Armendariz and Zach Hilton, as well as members of the Parks and Recreation Commission were on hand to celebrate.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Christopher High School

Christopher High girls basketball looks to pick up where it left off last season: playing with cohesion and winning

Emanuel Lee -
Last season, the Christopher High girls basketball team played...
Crime

Dead animals spark Gilroy neighbors’ concerns

Erik Chalhoub -
A growing number of dead and mutilated animals reportedly...
News

Photo: Holidays are in the air in Gilroy

Staff Report -
The holiday season is beginning to take shape in...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
888FollowersFollow
2,614FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Christopher High girls basketball looks to pick up where it left...

Dead animals spark Gilroy neighbors’ concerns