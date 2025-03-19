Gilroy Police in recent days have arrested a teenager accused of trafficking firearms and narcotics, and apprehended a man who was threatening community members with a sledgehammer, authorities said.

On March 11, local officers served search warrants seeking evidence of firearms and drug trafficking at a number of locations in Gilroy and San Jose, Gilroy Police said in a press release. The San Jose Police Department, the Santa Clara County Specialized Enforcement Team and the Gilroy/Morgan Hill SWAT team assisted in the searches.

Leading up to the warrants, Gilroy Police had been investigating the trafficking of guns and narcotics in the community. Authorities had identified a 16-year-old gang member, with ties to Gilroy and San Jose, as a chief suspect.

During the March 11 searches, officers recovered guns, ammunition and narcotics, police said. A male teenager was arrested and booked at Juvenile Hall.

Man armed with hammer arrested

In an unrelated March 10 incident, Gilroy Police patrol teams worked together to apprehend a man who was armed with a sledgehammer, authorities said. The man had attempted to flee twice from officers prior to his arrest.

The police response began with reports to the Gilroy Police Department that a man at a local car dealership was refusing to leave the area, the department said in a press release. According to employees at the store, the man was armed with a hammer.

Responding officers found the man near the end of a cul-de-sac and attempted to contact him, police said. When the suspect saw the officers, he began to run away.

The man ran to another nearby car dealership. Police said officers chased him, ultimately catching up and detaining him without additional incident.

Police confirmed the man had been armed with a sledgehammer. The suspect, who police did not immediately identify, was booked at Santa Clara County Jail on a number of outstanding warrants including assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, resisting arrest and other offenses.