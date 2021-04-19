Police blotter, April 12-18, 2021: Hit and run on Monterey Street

April 12

• Theft was reported on the 7200 block of Monterey Street at 9am.

April 13

• Police made a warrant arrest on Church and West Tenth streets at 4pm.

April 14

• A business was burglarized on the 7800 block of Arroyo Circle.

April 15

• A business was burglarized on the 6900 block of Automall Parkway.

• Vandalism was reported on the first block of First Street.

• A fire was reported on the 7500 block of Monterey Street at 10am.

April 16

• Police responded to a report of threats on the 400 block of First Street at 1pm.

• Theft was reported on the 600 block of Tatum Avenue at 4pm.

• A hit-and-run was reported on Monterey Street and IOOF Avenue at 6pm.

April 18

• Petty theft was reported on the 6700 block of Camino Arroyo at 4pm.

Information is compiled from public records.