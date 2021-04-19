Police blotter, April 12-18, 2021: Hit and run on Monterey Street

April 12
• Theft was reported on the 7200 block of Monterey Street at 9am.
April 13
• Police made a warrant arrest on Church and West Tenth streets at 4pm.
April 14
• A business was burglarized on the 7800 block of Arroyo Circle.
April 15
• A business was burglarized on the 6900 block of Automall Parkway.
• Vandalism was reported on the first block of First Street.
• A fire was reported on the 7500 block of Monterey Street at 10am.
April 16
• Police responded to a report of threats on the 400 block of First Street at 1pm.
• Theft was reported on the 600 block of Tatum Avenue at 4pm.
• A hit-and-run was reported on Monterey Street and IOOF Avenue at 6pm.
April 18
• Petty theft was reported on the 6700 block of Camino Arroyo at 4pm.
Information is compiled from public records.