April 19, 2021
FeaturedNews

Gilroy Foundation awards grants and scholarships

By: Staff Report
Gilroy Foundation will award $327,323 to local nonprofit organizations and schools during its 2021 Annual Giving Program.

A total of 23 grants were funded for a distribution of $87,230. Gilroy Foundation received requests for funding in the amount of $193,196. Additionally, organizations received funding of $182,293 from Designated Funds and $57,800 from Donor Advised Funds, totaling awards distributed in 2021 at $327,323.

More than 800 applications for scholarships were received in Gilroy Foundation offices with available funding of $491,500.

Since 1980, Gilroy Foundation has awarded more than $15.8 million in grants and scholarships. 

“Foundation grants have made a positive and powerful difference in every sphere of life in the community,” said Executive Director Donna Pray.

Because the Annual Meeting, Charitable Giving Presentation and the Senior Awards Nights will be virtual, award checks will be mailed to all of the grant recipients and award letters will be mailed to all scholarship recipients.

For information, visit gilroyfoundation.org.

