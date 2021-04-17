Stanford hosting blood drive in Gilroy

Stanford Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive from noon to 5pm on April 21 at the IFDES Hall, 250 Old Gilroy St. in Gilroy.

“The need for blood is constant. Even during a pandemic,” said Clayton Toller, Stanford Blood Center Account Manager. “Currently, there are more than 200 surgeries per day at our partner hospitals, and blood donations are used to save about 12,000 lives a day. In order to help meet patients’ increasing need for blood products at this time, we are working within social distancing guidelines to schedule new mobile blood drives. It’s the blood that we have readily available that allows us to save a life at a moment’s notice, so we’re urging the local community to please consider donating at the Gilroy community blood drive. All it takes is about an hour of your time, and you can help save the lives of multiple patients with a single donation.”

In preparation for their donation, donors are advised to eat well, stay hydrated and arrive with their donor ID. First-time donors or returning donors without a donor ID card should bring a valid state-issued photo identification.

Donors with all blood types are always welcomed and appreciated, but there’s always a special need for type O blood. O negative donors are universal donors, (meaning anyone can receive O- blood no matter their type,) and O- is often used for trauma and pediatric patients.

Walk-in availability may be limited, so donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting bit.ly/gcbd421 or by calling 888.723.7831. Donors will be required to wear a mask.