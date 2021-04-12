Police blotter, April 4-11, 2021: Theft at Gilroy vaccination site

April 4

• An unknown suspect stole laptops and tablets from the Gilroy High School Covid-19 vaccination site. County officials said the incident did not affect vaccination appointments.

April 5

• Gilroy Police responded to a report of threats on the 5900 block of Obata Way at 8am and first block of Fifth Street at 7pm.

• A business was burglarized on the 700 block of West Tenth Street.

• Grand theft was reported on the first block of Cohansey Avenue at noon.

• Police made a warrant arrest on the 6400 block of Monterey Street at 1pm.

• Assaults were reported on the 700 block of First Street at 3pm and 500 block of Fairview Drive at 9pm.

• A sexual offense was reported on the 7600 block of Rosanna Street at 5pm.

• Petty theft was reported on the first block of Farrell Avenue at 4pm and 8100 block of Kelton Drive at 10pm.

April 6

• A residence was burglarized on the 5800 block of Garlic Farm Drive.

• A vehicle was stolen on the 200 block of East Tenth Street.

April 7

• Petty theft was reported on the 6700 block of Silacci Way at noon.

• No injuries were reported in a traffic collision on IOOF and Murray avenues at 4pm.

• Gilroy firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on the 5900 block of Travel Park Circle at 5pm.

• Vandalism was reported on First Street and Wren Avenue at 5pm.

April 8

• A business was burglarized on the 7900 block of Westwood Drive and 6900 block of Camino Arroyo.

• Grand theft was reported on the 7300 block of Chadwick Street at 5am, 7900 block of Monterey Street at 9am and 800 block of Cumberland Drive at 3pm.

April 9

• Petty theft was reported on the 7100 block of Camino Arroyo at 3pm.

• A vehicle was vandalized on the 2600 block of Ferguson Road.

April 10

• No injuries were reported in a vehicle collision on the 7600 block of Forest Street at 6pm.

April 11

• A business was burglarized on the 5900 block of Rossi Lane.

Information is compiled from public records.