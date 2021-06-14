good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
78 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
June 14, 2021
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeatured

Police blotter, June 7-11, 2021: Officers respond to assault reports

By: Staff Report
16
0

June 7

• Police responded to reports of assaults on Las Animas Avenue and Monterey Street at noon, the 7000 block of Miller Avenue at 6pm and 200 block of East Tenth Street at 9pm.

June 9

• Theft was reported on the first block of Monterey Frontage Road at 11am.

• Firefighters responded to a small fire on Monterey Road near Travel Park Circle at 2pm.

• Trespassing was reported on the 8000 block of Wayland Lane at 2pm.

• Firearms were discharged on Gilman Road at 3pm.

• A suspicious person with a weapon was reported on the 5900 block of Monterey Frontage Road at 7pm.

• A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 7700 block of Westwood Drive at 8pm.

• An assault was reported on First Street and Miller Avenue at 8pm.

June 10

• A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 5500 block of Monterey Road at 4pm.

June 11

• Assaults were reported on the 400 block of Lewis Street at 7pm and 7700 block of Rosanna Street at 9pm.

Information is compiled from public records.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Gilroy High School

Hope springs eternal for Gilroy High in CCS playoffs

Emanuel Lee -
The disappointment of an underwhelming regular-season has turned into...
Christopher High School

Christopher baseball team advances in CCS playoffs

Emanuel Lee -
Making his first start of the season, Logan Stelling...
Gilroy High School

Gilroy High softball team wins fourth CCS title in program history

Emanuel Lee -
For the fourth time in program history, the Gilroy...
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Hope springs eternal for Gilroy High in CCS playoffs

Police blotter, June 7-11, 2021: Officers respond to assault reports