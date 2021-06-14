Police blotter, June 7-11, 2021: Officers respond to assault reports

June 7

• Police responded to reports of assaults on Las Animas Avenue and Monterey Street at noon, the 7000 block of Miller Avenue at 6pm and 200 block of East Tenth Street at 9pm.

June 9

• Theft was reported on the first block of Monterey Frontage Road at 11am.

• Firefighters responded to a small fire on Monterey Road near Travel Park Circle at 2pm.

• Trespassing was reported on the 8000 block of Wayland Lane at 2pm.

• Firearms were discharged on Gilman Road at 3pm.

• A suspicious person with a weapon was reported on the 5900 block of Monterey Frontage Road at 7pm.

• A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 7700 block of Westwood Drive at 8pm.

• An assault was reported on First Street and Miller Avenue at 8pm.

June 10

• A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 5500 block of Monterey Road at 4pm.

June 11

• Assaults were reported on the 400 block of Lewis Street at 7pm and 7700 block of Rosanna Street at 9pm.

Information is compiled from public records.