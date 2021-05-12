Police blotter, May 3-6, 2021: DUI crash on Monterey Street

May 3

• A DUI collision was reported on the 8300 block of Monterey Street at midnight.

• Vandalism was reported on the 700 block of Dartmouth Place.

• Gilroy Police made a warrant arrest on the 900 block of Monte Bello Drive at 10am.

• A collision resulting in injuries occurred on Leavesley Road near Highway 101 at 11am.

• Trespassing was reported on the 7300 block of Church Street at 3pm.

• A vehicle was stolen on the 300 block of East Tenth Street.

• Theft was reported on the 100 block of East Luchessa Avenue at 6pm.

May 4

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 8700 block of Floral Street at 7pm.

May 5

• Vandalism was reported on the 6500 block of Monterey Road.

• A sexual offense involving a child was reported on the 7900 block of Miller Avenue at 10am.

• Theft was reported on the 5900 block of Monterey Frontage Road at 7pm.

May 6

• A business was burglarized on the 1300 block of First Street.

• A suspect was arrested for DUI on the 400 block of Automall Parkway at 3pm.

Information is compiled from public records.