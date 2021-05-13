Local Scene: Blood drive, free citizenship assistance

Blood drive scheduled in Gilroy

Stanford Blood Center is hosting a blood drive from noon to 5pm on May 19 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 74 West Sixth St. in Gilroy.

In preparation for their donation, donors are advised to eat well, stay hydrated and arrive with their donor ID. First time donors or returning donors without a donor ID card should bring a valid state-issued photo identification.

Donors with all blood types are always welcomed and appreciated, but there’s always a need for type O blood. O negative donors are universal donors, meaning anyone can receive O negative blood no matter their type, and it is often used for trauma and pediatric patients.

“The need for blood is constant. Even during a pandemic,” said Clayton Toller, Stanford Blood Center account manager. “Currently, there are more than 200 surgeries per day at our partner hospitals, and blood donations are used to save about 12,000 lives a day. In order to help meet patients’ increasing need for blood products at this time, we are working within social distancing guidelines to schedule new mobile blood drives. It’s the blood that we have readily available that allows us to save a life at a moment’s notice, so we’re urging the local community to please consider donating at the Gilroy community blood drive. All it takes is about an hour of your time, and you can help save the lives of multiple patients with a single donation.”

Walk-in availability may be limited, so donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting stanford.io/3gZyD8r or by calling (888) 723-7831. Donors will be required to wear a mask.

Free citizenship assistance available

Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County is hosting its annual South County Citizenship Day event on May 22 at 10am at Rebekah Children’s Services, 290 IOOF Ave. in Gilroy.

The event is an opportunity for people to receive free legal services to submit their applications to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The event will feature an orientation, legal consultations, study materials and application assistance.

To register for the event, which will be in Spanish and English, call 408.510.4358 or visit e-immigrate.info.

Comment period open for Kern Avenue housing project

The public comment period for a proposed housing development’s environmental impact report ends May 30.

Known as The Cottages at Kern, the project is seeking approval to subdivide a 3.7-acre vacant property on the east side of Kern Avenue, south of Tatum Avenue, into 29 lots and construct single family homes on each lot, with a private street accessed from Kern Avenue and private open space lot.

According to the Gilroy Planning Division, there is no substantial evidence that the project would have a significant effect on the environment.

The draft environmental document may be reviewed online at cityofgilroy.org/planning, by selecting the link on the left side of the page for “Development Activity Projects.”

Copies are available for review at the Gilroy Planning Division, 7351 Rosanna St., and Gilroy Public Library, 350 W. Sixth St.

Comments in writing must be received by 5pm on May 30 and directed to Miguel Contreras, at [email protected], or mailed to the City of Gilroy, Planning Division, 7351 Rosanna St., Gilroy, CA 95020.

For information, call 408.846.0242.

Bradley Kovach

Local optometrist’s son earns optometry degree

Bradley Kovach, son of local optometrist Peter Kovach, is following in his father’s footsteps by graduating on May 22 with his Doctor of Optometry degree.

Kovach is graduating from the Southern California College of Optometry in Fullerton.

Peter Kovach has been an optometrist in Gilroy for more than 30 years.

New Gilroy High assistant principal named

Elaine Carne was introduced as the new Gilroy High School assistant principal during the Gilroy Unified School District Board of Education meeting on May 6.

She will begin her new post on July 1.

“The students and staff at Gilroy High School are pleased and excited to welcome Elaine as the newest member of our Mustang staff,” said Principal Greg Kapaku. “[Assistant Principal] Jeremiah Brantner and I are looking forward to working with Elaine as we welcome our students back to campus in the near future.”

Carne is originally from the East Coast, but has been a California resident for more than 20 years. She holds an associate’s degree in mathematics from Fullerton College, a bachelor’s degree in psychology from CSU Fullerton and a master’s in educational administration from Concordia University, Irvine.

She began teaching in Norwalk and has been a math teacher at Gilroy Early College Academy since 2011. She is currently also the yearbook club advisor, site administrative designee, and STEM Department Lead.