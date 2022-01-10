good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 10, 2022
Rodney Pharis
UPDATED: Man found after walking away from home

By: Staff Report
UPDATE, 4pm:

Pharis was found safe north of Gilroy, police reported.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Gilroy Police is asking for the public’s help in looking for a man suffering from Alzheimer’s who walked away from his home on the 1500 block of Peregrine Drive Monday afternoon.

Rodney Pharis, 83, is 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes with glasses. He was wearing a large red and black flannel shirt, tan pants and brown sandals.

If you find Pharis, contact the Gilroy Police Department at 408.846.0350.

Staff Report

