January 10, 2022
NewsCrimeFeatured

Man struck, killed by vehicle on Monterey Road

Driver sought after fleeing scene

By: Staff Report
A man was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was walking on the shoulder of Monterey Road in San Martin on Jan. 10.

California Highway Patrol officers are now seeking the public’s help in finding the driver, who fled the scene.

According to the CHP, at an unknown time on Jan. 10, the driver was traveling northbound on Monterey Road, just north of Masten Avenue, at an unknown rate of speed, when they veered to the right and struck the pedestrian.

The man, only identified as a 39-year-old San Martin resident, was found by a passing motorist who stopped and called 911. When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, the man was declared deceased, according to the CHP.

During the investigation, a passenger side mirror belonging to a 2016-2019 Honda Civic was located at the scene. Investigators believe the mirror was dislodged from the suspected vehicle when it struck the man. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hollister-Gilroy CHP Area office at 408.848.2324 and ask to speak with Officer A. Uribe or Officer M. Ruiz.

Staff Report

