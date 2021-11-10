good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 9, 2021
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police search Gilroy homes in relation to Oct. 30 shooting

One suspect arrested on suspicion of illegal firearm possession

By: Michael Moore
Gilroy Police served search warrants at multiple locations Tuesday in relation to the deadly Oct. 30 shooting at a city councilmember’s house.

The warrants yielded one arrest—of 18-year-old Lucas James Tomasetti—and the seizure of an illegal firearm, police said. It is unclear if the arrest or firearm are directly related to the Oct. 30 shooting on the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue.

Officers from the Gilroy Police Department, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Clara Police, county Specialized Enforcement Team and District Attorney’s Office served warrants at three locations the morning of Nov. 9, says a Gilroy PD press release. The warrants were served on the 9200 block of Calle Del Rey, the 8800 block of Fuchsia Court and the 7600 block of Rosanna Street.

Police said the warrants were related to the early-morning Oct. 30 shooting at Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz’ home. The shooting left Michael Daniel Zuniga-Macias, 18, dead. Three other victims between 17 and 19 years old were injured by gunfire, which occurred during a large outdoor Halloween party at the Las Animas Avenue home.

During a search of one of the locations Nov. 9, police located a firearm, says the press release. Tomasetti was arrested at the scene without incident, on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm. He was booked at Santa Clara County Jail.

Police did not immediately say if Tomasetti was involved in the Oct. 30 incident. It is also unknown if the firearm found during the Nov. 9 search was used in the shooting, police said.

Gilroy Police continue to investigate the Oct. 30 incident. Anyone with information can contact the Gilroy Police Department at 408.846.0335. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.

Michael Moore

