Promised Land Brewing Company will soon open a new outdoor patio that will support live entertainment and transform the local business into “the Mountain Winery of downtown Gilroy,” according to owner Brian Schwab.

Work began earlier this week on the 4,000-square-foot outdoor patio, located behind the Promised Land building at 7419 Monterey Road.

Schwab, who recently purchased the property adjacent to his building, said the patio will triple Promised Land’s usable space when complete. The project is on a fast track, and Schwab said he hopes it will be complete within days.

On Tuesday, crews were leveling the ground and preparing to install fence boards.

“We’re trying to elevate and activate Sixth Street and downtown,” Schwab said. “We’ll be building out a whole stage and bocce courts. We’ll be booking artists of all types, everything from reggae to rock and roll and jazz.”

He added the venue will host karaoke, trivia and comedy nights. The plans include plenty of shade, lighting, space to dance as well as comfortable seating.

“We’re super excited to finally be expanding our footprint in downtown Gilroy,” Schwab said.

The brewery owner said the project fits right in with the city’s ongoing efforts to support economic development throughout the city. Mayor Greg Bozzo noted that the new patio site for Promised Land has visibility on Sixth Street, a downtown corridor that has long been eyed for improvements in hopes of attracting visitors.

“Any time we get additional activity in downtown Gilroy that helps elevate our downtown, that is good for all of our town,” Bozzo said.

Promised Land Brewing Company opened in 2018. The brewery has produced more than 200 different beers since it opened, according to their website.

The cozy downtown taproom is filled with portable and table top games and pop art on the walls, with limited seating for on-site patrons. The brewery also sells its beers in cans for customers to take home.