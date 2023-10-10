71.5 F
Gilroy
October 10, 2023
A California Highway Patrol officer inspects a damaged BMW sedan on Highway 152 near Watsonville Road in Gilroy on Oct. 5 after the driver reportedly tried to outrun CHP officers but was stopped when they used a spike strip on his tires. Contributed photo
FeaturedNewsLocal News

Hecker Pass pursuit leads to DUI arrest

By: Staff Report
A 30-year-old Lemoore man was arrested Oct. 6 after he reportedly tried to evade police.

California Highway Patrol officer Israel Murillo said CHP officers observed a BMW M4 fail to stop at a stop sign near East Lake Avenue at Casserly Road in Watsonville on the evening of Oct. 5. Officers attempted to make a stop on the BMW but the driver chose to speed away, triggering a pursuit. 

The BMW driver evaded CHP officers in a reckless manner as he raced over Hecker Pass on Highway 152 into Santa Clara County. Hollister-Gilroy CHP officers, who were waiting for the pursuit to come their way, successfully deployed a spike strip on the BMW, Murillo said.

The BMW became disabled in the area of Highway 152 and Watsonville Road. The driver, however, fled on foot. Shortly after, he was apprehended by CHP officers.

The suspect was taken into custody for felony evading, DUI and resisting arrest.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
