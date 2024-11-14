Recently the American Psychological Association released a study where more than 7 in 10 adults (77%) reported the future of our nation as a significant source of stress in their lives. The economy was the second most common, with 73% of adults having reported it as a significant source of stress and the 2024 U.S. presidential election followed closely at 69 percent.

Pastor Trevor Van Laar

Talking with community members after our recent elections, I learned that Gilroy, Morgan Hill and San Martin are no different. Even though the elections are over, a majority of people I talk to continue to carry these concerns, no matter if their candidate won or lost.

Community members, friends, adults, kids and others have all shared feelings of anger, joy, fear, sadness, excitement and hopefulness or hopelessness. Some are so upset with the results of the elections, they’ve become angry with each other, willing to lose friendships and even family relationships over our feelings and convictions. So, what do we do now?

Whether we agree or not, most major world religions have some form of the following command: “You shall not hate your brother in your heart, but you shall reason frankly with your neighbor… you shall love your neighbor as yourself” (Leviticus 19:17–18).

So how are we supposed to do that? How do we begin to respect each other again? How does our community begin to heal from these hurts? How do we “just get along”? How do we begin to love one another again?

One of my favorite authors, C.S. Lewis had this to say: “To love at all is to be vulnerable. Love anything and your heart will be wrung and possibly broken. If you want to make sure of keeping it intact you must give it to no one, not even an animal. Wrap it carefully round with hobbies and little luxuries; avoid all entanglements. Lock it up safe in the casket or coffin of your selfishness. But in that casket, safe, dark, motionless, airless, it will change. It will not be broken; it will become unbreakable, impenetrable, irredeemable. To love is to be vulnerable.”

When we allow ourselves to be vulnerable, we are choosing to risk being loved even though we might experience rejection.

This openness with each other doesn’t mean we’ll never face heartbreak, disappointment, loss or even disagreement. Rather, it means we choose to love, to value each other and have compassion over self-preservation.

In the end, vulnerability leads us to a richer life, closer friendships and a better community. Rather than locking our hearts away, we are called to open them, knowing that pain may come but that love, in all its beauty and messiness, is worth it.

Here’s hoping for a more vulnerable community!

Trevor Van Laar is a Pastor at Gilroy & San Martin Presbyterian Churches. He is a member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance and can be reached at tr****@gi********.org .