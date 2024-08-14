The 2024 Gilroy Rodeo broke records for highest attendance and the most contestants participating in the event’s seven-year history on Aug. 9-11.

More than 1,000 contestants competed and performed in the local rodeo, which is run entirely by volunteers and returns all of its annual proceeds back to community members and charity organizations, according to rodeo organizers. The contestant roll included 291 entries in the Gilroy Rodeo’s competition events, with another 700 participating in rodeo “kickoff” festivities.

Competitors traveled to the Gilroy Rodeo, an official California Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association event, from throughout the western U.S.

Competition events at the Gilroy Rodeo include tie down roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, team roping, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

More than 3,500 spectators attended this year’s Gilroy Rodeo throughout the three-day event at the Dunlap Avenue rodeo grounds. Tickets sold out for Saturday at the rodeo, and came about 20 sales away from selling out on Friday, according to Gilroy Rodeo spokesperson Jade Katen-Ynzunza.

“It’s cool to see the turnout and success we’ve had in the short time we’ve had the rodeo in Gilroy,” Katen-Ynzunza said. “It’s great to see people from all over the state (and beyond) pour into Gilroy.”

The Gilroy Rodeo also has a history of giving back to the community and contributing to philanthropic causes. Local community organizations are invited to volunteer to help run the event, and in turn those organizations receive monetary donations funded by ticket sales and other rodeo proceeds.

Local organizations benefiting this year include Gilroy High School Cheer, Victory Outreach, Gilroy High Football and Gilroy Gators. Other organizations that have benefited from the Gilroy Rodeo in past years include Gilroy FFA, Adams 4-H, Gilroy Police Department Explorers, West Hills Community Church, Gilroy Pop Warner and more.

Last year, the rodeo also contributed $12,500 to Jacob’s Heart Children Cancer Support Services—and plans to make a similar donation to Jacob’s Heart again this year.

Katen-Ynzunza added that the Gilroy Rodeo brings a value to the rodeo community that cannot be measured in money, providing a local opportunity since 2018 for rodeo competitors and enthusiasts who travel throughout California all year to attend rodeos.

“As a rodeo participant, there was nowhere contestants could compete in the area,” said Katen-Ynzunza, who was crowned the inaugural Gilroy Rodeo Queen in 2018.

Former Gilroy Rodeo Queen Madeline Clarkson, of Hollister, warms up atop her paint horse Aug. 11 at the 2024 Gilroy Rodeo. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

Rick Moffet gives Waylon Fanning, 8, a lesson in roping at the Gilroy Rodeo on Aug. 11. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

Travis Armstrong, of Hollister, is kicked from his horse in the first seconds of his attempt at saddle bronc riding Aug. 11 at the Gilroy Rodeo. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

A saddle bronc rider bursts out of the chute at the Gilroy Rodeo on Aug. 11. Photo: Tarmo Hannula