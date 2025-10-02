The Rotary Club of Gilroy has been busy lately raising and donating funds that will help pay for a variety of youth activities and programs in the community.

On Sept. 18, members of the local nonprofit club presented a $50,000 check at Gilroy Unified School District Board of Education meeting. The check was given to the district for the purchase of 40 benches at school sites as well as new books for all 14 GUSD school libraries.

That purchase will advance the Rotary Club’s “Trees to Read Under” program, which was developed in partnership with GUSD. The program has completed the planting of 100 trees at local schools.

As Trees to Read Under progresses, benches will be installed in October and another large purchase of books will be delivered to the school libraries in late fall, says a press release from the Rotary Club of Gilroy.

A total of $80,000 has been generated for trees, benches and new books through the Trees to Read Under program.

On Sept. 19, the Gilroy Rotary Golf Scramble raised $11,000 from 54 golfers. Those funds will go toward the Gilroy Rotary Endowment, which provides annual scholarships for graduating high school seniors, as well as local community grants, the Rotary Club said.

The Golf Scramble took place at the Gilroy Golf Course.

Grants and giving

The Rotary Club of Gilroy’s 2025 Community Grants program will launch on Oct. 6 with $53,000 in grant dollars available for local youth and senior programs.

In its history, the Rotary Club of Gilroy has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships and $1.2 million in community grants through the support of its fundraisers by Rotarians and the community, says the press release.

“Our most precious asset is our children, and Rotarians make an impact where it counts—with our youth and in our schools,” Rotary Club of Gilroy President Karen Aitken-Bernosky said. “Our club also takes pride in our annual Community Grants program that kicks off in early October providing valuable grant dollars to youth and senior-focused nonprofits, as well.”

To donate to Trees to Read Under or other Rotary Club programs, visit the club’s website at gilroyrotary.org.