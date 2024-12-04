Toy drive seeks donations for South Valley children

Rebekah Children’s Services, a South Valley nonprofit that serves about 14,000 children and families annually, is getting ready to collect and distribute donated gifts for their annual holiday toy drive.

Members of the community who are able to donate are encouraged to drop off new toys at any of 11 local collection sites by Dec. 9. Designated dropoff boxes and bins are found at participating businesses in Gilroy, Morgan Hill and Los Gatos.

Suggested donations include scooters, fidget toys, dolls, Legos, bicycles, remote control cars, art supplies and gifts for teens, according to RCS. Monetary donations are also welcome; information about how to give financially can be found on RCS’ website: rcskids.org.

After Dec. 9, RCS and area partners will collect the donated toys and gifts for the 2024 holiday toy drive and prepare them for delivery to families in need in Santa Clara and San Benito counties. Last year’s toy drive provided holiday gifts for about 1,200 children in South Valley, according to Nayeli Ceja-Khaira of RCS.

RCS staff and participants in the toy drive say a donation can go a long way in brightening the holidays for a child or children whose parents might not be able to afford presents.

“Think about when you were a child and think back to what the holidays meant for you—about having an awesome new toy to open. Think about your inner child and try to bring that inner light of a new toy to families that may not have these opportunities at home,” Ceja-Khaira said.

RCS, which was founded in Gilroy in 1897, has organized an annual winter holiday toy drive for more than 30 years. The effort has expanded geographically over the years, as RCS’ reach has expanded, to include communities in two counties.

In addition to dropoff bins, RCS collects gifts for the toy drive through partnerships with local businesses and other nonprofit organizations, Ceja-Khaira explained. In November, Gilroy-based Heat Wave Visual and Chick-fil-A held on-site toy drives to benefit RCS.

While every donation makes a difference, some toy drive participants have noted that donations are down this year. Ceja-Khaira said that’s been a trend since the Covid-19 pandemic, and lingering hesitations among all residents about the economy and high prices.

La Quinta Inn & Suites, located on Condit Road in Morgan Hill, is trying to get the word out about their donation box—located in the hotel lobby—for the RCS toy drive before the Dec. 9 deadline. La Quinta Inn & Suites spokesperson Victoria San Nicolas said anybody in the community or anyone who is passing by is welcome to stop by the hotel and drop off a gift for the toy drive.

San Nicolas said Tuesday that donations from community members have not been what they expected, though La Quinta’s local staff have generously helped fill the box about halfway.

San Nicolas noted that all children get excited about the winter holidays and the prospect of new toys, even if their parents are struggling financially.

“(The kids) are the ones who enjoy the holiday season—it’s something they look forward to. So ideally those in need will be getting a nice gift” through the toy drive and other charity efforts, San Nicolas said.

Year-round, RCS offers a broad range of services for families in South Valley, including mental and behavioral health, foster care and adoption and education. With a main office in Gilroy on I.O.O.F. Avenue, the nonprofit also has offices in Campbell and Hollister.

Where to give

Drop off new toys by Dec. 9 for Rebekah Children’s Services’ (RCS) annual toy drive at the locations listed below. All toys will be donated to families in need in southern Santa Clara County and San Benito County.

To make a monetary donation to support the toy drive, visit RCS’s website at rcskids.org.

• Rebekah Children’s Services, 290 I.O.O.F Ave., Gilroy

• Edward Jones, 8060 Santa Teresa Blvd., Gilroy

• La Quinta Inn & Suites, 17043 Condit Rd., Morgan Hill

• Intero Real Estate Office: Los Gatos, 518 North Santa Cruz Ave., Los Gatos

• South Valley Oral & Facial Surgery, 7880 Wren Ave. E152, Gilroy

• Fifth Street Coffee, 7501 Monterey Rd., Gilroy

• Fortino Winery, 4525 Hecker Pass Hwy, Gilroy

• Peet’s Coffee, 755 Cochrane Rd. Suite 100, Morgan Hill

• Happy Hearts Preschool, 8985 Monterey Rd,, Gilroy

• Sandy’s Cafe, 6120 Monterey Rd., Gilroy

• CMAP TV, 7500 Monterey Rd., Gilroy