Rotary Club of Gilroy donates nearly 900 coats

The Rotary Club of Gilroy’s coat drive in conjunction with One Warm Coat collected nearly 900 coats during the month of January.

The goal was to collect 500 coats and jackets to provide to local partners who, in turn, would provide them to those in need this winter.

“This coat drive was important to our Rotarians as we recognize that now, more than ever, the need goes beyond the homeless,” said Kathleen Rose, Rotary Club of Gilroy’s president. “With Covid wreaking havoc on so many in regard to job security and income, we realized that many would have to choose between warm coats and food or housing expenses. We wanted to ensure that we could help alleviate some of the stress for those decisions.”

Employees at Germain’s Seed Technology held an internal coat drive to support the Rotary’s coat drive and collected 380 coats and jackets.

The coats and jackets have been distributed to Community Solutions, PitStop, Gavilan College Food Pantry, Salvation Army, Cecilia’s Closet and the YWCA Silicon Valley. Coats were also provided to the Gilroy Police Department and officers distributed to families they know that are in greatest need. Coats and jackets were also provided to Christopher Ranch to distribute to their employees and families.

In addition to the donated coats and jackets, $385 was raised. One Warm Coat purchases coats and jackets for $1 each, so in addition to the nearly 900 coats donated, another 385 coats will be made available to those in need.