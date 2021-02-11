Local Scene: Little League donates $200K; State of the County set

Little League donates $200K to city

The Gilroy Little League BallPark Fund recently donated $200,000 to the City of Gilroy to use toward sports field improvements.

The donated funds are required to be used only for the purpose of building new facilities or improving existing facilities that directly benefit youth baseball and softball, according to city staff. The Gilroy Little League Board of Directors, along with the city, must approve any use of the funds.

The money was raised through various fundraisers over the years, such as the sale of fireworks during the Fourth of July.

State of the County scheduled

Santa Clara County Supervisor Mike Wasserman will present the State of the County on Feb. 22 from 2-2:30pm.

The virtual presentation will be streamed at bit.ly/3rdA9pi​.

Parent workshop underway

Rebekah Children’s Services is holding a parent workshop every Tuesday through March 30 from 5:30–7:30pm.

The workshop is intended to support parents with the knowledge, tools and confidence to support their children’s success and to be an effective advocate on their behalf.

The workshop is held over Zoom in Spanish. For information, call 408.846.2139.

Poppy Jasper Film Festival goes virtual

The Poppy Jasper International Film Festival, which typically holds screenings in Gilroy and Morgan Hill, will host its 2021 program virtually April 7-20.

PJIFF 2021 will include feature films, short films, panel discussions and musical performances.

“We are thrilled to present a festival for our audience this year,” said Festival Director Mattie Scariot, “as we feel more than ever it is important for the film community to support one another. We look forward to showcasing the diversity of storytelling to an even broader audience this year.”

Tickets will be available on the PJIFF website and people from across the United States will be able to watch the films.