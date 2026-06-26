Fifteen Gilroy nonprofit organizations will begin selling “safe and sane” fireworks to raise money for their programs and services as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.

Fireworks sales will take place at temporary vendor booths throughout Gilroy from July 1-July 4. Only the sale of small fireworks that do not launch into the air or produce loud noises will be permitted. Sales are restricted to residents of Gilroy.

Gilroy Police will continue to enforce the illegal sale and use of larger fireworks that do not fit the “safe and sane” characterization.

City ordinance has allowed the sale of safe and sane fireworks for many years as a fundraising effort for local nonprofits. Last year, the program’s wholesale supplier, TNT Fireworks, reported nearly $455,000 in fireworks sales in Gilroy.

At the June 15 Gilroy City Council meeting, the council approved a 2026 “fireworks service fee” of $18,925.32 to be paid by TNT Fireworks. The fee supports public education and awareness campaigns, public safety staffing to enforce provisions of the city code related to fireworks and fire suppression efforts related to safe and sane products, according to city staff.

State law allows cities to charge fireworks related fees totaling up to 7% of reported gross sales. In addition to the 2026 service fee, TNT will also be responsible for about $12,923 in vendor booth permit fees and storage yard permit fees.

Fireworks booths this year will be hosted by the following organizations and at the following locations: Apostolic Church, 7150 Camino Arroyo; Christian School Parent Club, 303 E. Tenth St.; Christopher High School Athletic Booster Club, 8080 Santa Teresa Blvd.; El Camino Club, 905 First St.; Gilroy Elks Lodge No. 1567, 7940 Monterey St.; Gilroy Gridiron Youth Football & Cheer, 80 W. Tenth St.; Gilroy High School Quarterback Club, 6990 Automall Parkway; Gilroy High School Wrestling, 8850 San Ysidro; Gilroy Little League, 1053 First St.; Gilroy Police Officers Association, 8400 Church St.; Gilroy Rotary Club, 8070 Santa Teresa Blvd.; South County Baseball, 727 First St.; Gilroy Youth Sports Foundation, 7601 Monterey Road parking lot; and Victory Outreach, 777 First St.

City staff noted that Gilroy Police will increase enforcement of illegal fireworks through the July 4 holiday. Property owners and renters may be cited if they are found in violation of the city’s fireworks ordinance, and fines start at $1,000 per violation.

“Illegal fireworks remain dangerous and illegal and can have unintended consequences, including housefires, wildfires, and personal injury,” says the city’s fireworks information web page.

The city’s annual, sanctioned and professional Fourth of July fireworks show will take place about 9:30pm July 4 at Gilroy High School, 750 W. Tenth St. Weather permitting, the show can be seen from communities surrounding the high school campus.