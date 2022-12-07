good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
55.4 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
December 7, 2022
Article Search
Twitter gives fans access to athletes’ lives, so long as the tweets are real
NewsBusinessCrimeLocal NewsPoliticsFeatured

Santa Clara County DA leaves Twitter due to hate speech

Rosen calls on other prosecutors’ offices to follow suit

By: Eli Walsh
34
0

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced Dec. 5 that he will deactivate his office’s Twitter account due to the recent rise in hate speech on the platform.

In a statement, Rosen called on other district attorneys around the country to leave Twitter in an effort to stand against racist and homophobic speech.

Research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate and the Anti-Defamation League found that the use of slurs against Black people, Jewish people and gay and transgender people spiked on the platform in the first full week after Tesla CEO Elon Musk became the owner of Twitter. 

In addition, the ADL found a 61.3% increase in antisemitic tweets referencing “Jews or Judaism” during the two weeks following Musk’s takeover of Twitter in late October, compared to the two weeks prior.

Rosen also noted that Musk himself has posted tweets that include the Pepe the Frog meme, which is not explicitly antisemitic but is frequently used by online antisemites and the alt-right.

“Every American has a moral obligation to fight against hate speech. There are many ways to do that, large and small,” Rosen said. “Here’s one way: Quit Twitter. My Office—the largest prosecutor’s office in Northern California—is quitting Twitter.”

Rosen also cited Twitter lifting its ban on some 62,000 accounts that were previously banned for, among other things, misogyny, racism, transphobia and other hate speech.

Musk has argued in favor of this “general amnesty” for previously banned accounts in the name of free speech.

“Many of these handles were previously banned by Twitter because they spread hatred and bigotry,” Rosen said. “Now they are back. That is not free speech. It is a cynical marketing strategy.”

Rosen said his office’s account would be officially deactivated on Dec. 6. The office will maintain its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SantaClaraDA.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. 

Eli Walsh

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

State officials propose penalties for gas price gouging

Eli Walsh -
Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Sen. Nancy Skinner announced...
COVID-19

Covid increases in county sewersheds

Eli Walsh -
While transmission of respiratory syncytial virus has begun to...
Gilroy High School

Gilroy High boys basketball team shows ability to win the close games

Eli Walsh -
If the Gilroy High boys basketball team plays like...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,536FansLike
893FollowersFollow
2,609FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

State officials propose penalties for gas price gouging

Covid increases in county sewersheds