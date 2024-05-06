Santa Clara Family Health Plan, a community-based health plan in Santa Clara County that creates opportunities for better health and wellness for everyone, has committed $100,000 to Gavilan College to support students pursuing careers in healthcare, says a press release from Gavilan.

The donation is part of SCFHP’s regional $500,000 investment over the next five years to support the future healthcare workforce in Santa Clara County. The investment comes in the form of SCFHP’s 25th anniversary Health Career Scholarship Program.

Specifically, the SCFHP donation will support scholarships for SCFHP Medi-Cal members, who are students enrolled in programs, degrees and certificates related to healthcare that are hands-on and not administrative, says the press release. Approved areas of study include Kinesiology, Medical Assisting, EMT, Dental Assisting, CNA, Community Health Worker, Nursing and Public Health.

Students can receive up to $5,000 annually for full-time enrollment or up to $2,500 annually for part-time enrollment through the scholarships. The number of scholarships given out annually will be determined by how many successful full-time and part-time students are in the applicant pool, up to $20,000 per year, according to Gavilan College.

Students may apply and receive the SCFHP scholarship two years in a row. Priority will be given to full-time students, as the goal is to increase a much-needed healthcare workforce.

Selected students for the SCFHP Scholarship Program will be announced at Gavilan College’s Annual Scholarship Ceremony in June.

“Even when tuition is covered, costs can be a barrier to achieving a college education,” said Santa Clara Family Health Plan CEO Christine Tomcala. “SCFHP is proud to establish this scholarship to help students pay for expenses such as housing, books, food, transportation and childcare. As an organization dedicated to the health and wellness of our Medi-Cal members, this is our way of making an economic impact in the lives of our members and developing a healthcare workforce that will meet their needs.”

Gavilan College Superintendent/President Dr. Pedro Avila added, “We are beyond grateful for CEO Christine Tomcala and Santa Clara Family Health Plan’s generous donation. This donation will provide financial support and tear down barriers for students in pursuit of their dreams in these high-demand healthcare careers. It’s an investment in their futures and the economic well-being of countless families.”