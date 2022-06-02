Second person dies after being shot at Halloween party

A second person who was shot during a Halloween party at a Gilroy City Councilmember’s house in 2021 has died from his injuries, police announced June 1.

Jesse Sanchez, 19, died on May 27 from his injuries after he was one of four people shot during the party at City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz’s Las Animas Avenue home on Oct. 30, according to Gilroy Police.

Michael Daniel Zuniga-Macias, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other people shot have since recovered from their injuries, according to police.

Gilroy Police have not released any more details on the events that unfolded during the party, citing an “active and ongoing” criminal investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Chris Silva at 408.846.0335. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Gilroy Police Department Tip Line at 408.846.0330.

An administrative investigation by Hanson Bridgett concluded that Armendariz violated several city ordinances when she helped organize the event. Armendariz was issued 10 administrative citations, amounting to $1,200 in fines, which she has appealed.

A group of citizens have begun a recall process against Armendariz.