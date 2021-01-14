Second victim dies from New Year’s weekend shootings

The 21-year-old man who was shot in his car on Jan. 2 died on Jan. 12, Gilroy Police reported.

The victim was identified as Robert Marks of Gilroy.

On Jan. 2, just before 9pm, Gilroy Police officers, Gilroy Fire personnel and medics responded to the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Mantelli Drive, where they found Marks, the driver of the vehicle, who had been shot.

Marks was transported to a local trauma center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident was part of a violent New Year’s weekend that saw another man shot and killed on Jan. 3.

Anyone with information can contact Gilroy Police Detective Jason Greathead at 408.846.0373.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.

An online fundraiser for Marks set up shortly after he was shot has raised more than $23,000.