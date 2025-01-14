Show explores early to modern photography techniques

An opening reception was held Jan. 11 in downtown Morgan Hill for “Meditations,” a photography show by San Jose-based photographer and educator, Allan Barnes.

The two-hour event invited the public—including many of Barnes’ students from his photography class at nearby Sobrato High School—to explore and learn about his approach to black and white photography that features numerous early day techniques, including tintypes, the 19th century process of wet-plate collodion, ambrotype and modern-day inkjet prints.

“It’s really exciting to have been invited to do a solo show here at this amazing museum,” Barnes said. “Taking on a show like this is an expensive endeavor and a big commitment; but what a compliment to be a part of this community and show at this great space.”

The show, located at Cura Contemporary in downtown Morgan Hill, features more than 60 prints of various sizes, some in large clusters pinned to large panel exhibit boards.

A photojournalist from the start, Barnes’ works venture back to Detroit, a stint in Mexico City and even to the 32-mile long South Pacific island of Guam, a U.S. territory. He began his teaching stint at Sobrato High in 2017 where he currently teaches digital photography.

Also on display at the Jan. 11 opening was Barnes’ mobile darkroom built into his 1985 Toyota Dolphin RV.

“The physicality of the process reminds me that I did not become a photographer to sit still,” Barnes said in an artist’s statement.

The public is invited to delve further into photo techniques in the museum’s new blog post series, “Darkroom Alchemy; Artist Talk with Allan Barnes,”on Jan. 19 from 2-3:30pm. The Jan. 19 artist talk is free and open to the public. Reserve a spot online at https://tinyurl.com/dpecr3xn.

The “Meditations” show will be on view at the local museum through Feb. 23.

Cura Contemporary is at 17395 Monterey Road. For information, visit curacontemporary.com or call 408.778.1800.