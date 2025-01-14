62.3 F
Photographer Allan Barnes (left) shows a 1930s 8x10-inch view camera to visitors to his photography show Jan. 11 at the new Cura Contemporary Museum in downtown Morgan Hill. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
Show explores early to modern photography techniques

Photographer, teacher shows works at Cura Contemporary in MH

By: Tarmo Hannula
An opening reception was held Jan. 11 in downtown Morgan Hill for “Meditations,” a photography show by San Jose-based photographer and educator, Allan Barnes.

The two-hour event invited the public—including many of Barnes’ students from his photography class at nearby Sobrato High School—to explore and learn about his approach to black and white photography that features numerous early day techniques, including tintypes, the 19th century process of wet-plate collodion, ambrotype and modern-day inkjet prints.

“It’s really exciting to have been invited to do a solo show here at this amazing museum,” Barnes said. “Taking on a show like this is an expensive endeavor and a big commitment; but what a compliment to be a part of this community and show at this great space.” 

The show, located at Cura Contemporary in downtown Morgan Hill, features more than 60 prints of various sizes, some in large clusters pinned to large panel exhibit boards.

A photojournalist from the start, Barnes’ works venture back to Detroit, a stint in Mexico City and even to the 32-mile long South Pacific island of Guam, a U.S. territory. He began his teaching stint at Sobrato High in 2017 where he currently teaches digital photography.

Also on display at the Jan. 11 opening was Barnes’ mobile darkroom built into his 1985 Toyota Dolphin RV.

“The physicality of the process reminds me that I did not become a photographer to sit still,” Barnes said in an artist’s statement.

The public is invited to delve further into photo techniques in the museum’s new blog post series, “Darkroom Alchemy; Artist Talk with Allan Barnes,”on Jan. 19 from 2-3:30pm. The Jan. 19 artist talk is free and open to the public. Reserve a spot online at https://tinyurl.com/dpecr3xn

The “Meditations” show will be on view at the local museum through Feb. 23. 

Cura Contemporary is at 17395 Monterey Road. For information, visit curacontemporary.com or call 408.778.1800.

People mingle through the new photo exhibit by Allan Barnes, “Meditations,” at Cura Contemporary Jan. 11 during the artist’s opening reception. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. More recently Good Times & Press Banner. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.

Please leave a comment

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
