good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
76.2 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
December 1, 2021
Article Search
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

South County celebrates Hanukkah

By: Staff Report
17
0

More than 300 people celebrated the beginning of Hanukkah Nov. 28 at an event organized by the Chabad South County Jewish Center. Attendees enjoyed live music and traditional Hanukkah foods while children played on bounce houses and made do-it-yourself menorah crafts. The crowd was also treated to an LED light performance.

The festivities took place at the Downtown Morgan Hill Amphitheater at the Community and Cultural Center.

One of the main events was the ceremonial lighting of a menorah, with local community members—including Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine—taking turns illuminating nine candles on the display. Rabbi Mendel Liberow, director of Morgan Hill-based Chabad South County Jewish Center, spoke to the crowd about “the importance of being a candle to light up the darkness around us.”

Sponsors for the free event included the City of Morgan Hill, Ford Store Morgan Hill, Edward Boss Prado Foundation, Jachimowicz Law Group, Life Media Group, Floors Plus, Live Oak Veterinary Hospital, Carpet One and Legacy Transportation Services.

For more information about Chabad South County Jewish Center, visit jewishmh.com.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

West Hills Community Church presents ‘Christmas on the Hill’ extravaganza

Christopher girls basketball deep, balanced and hits the floor running