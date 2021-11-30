South County celebrates Hanukkah

More than 300 people celebrated the beginning of Hanukkah Nov. 28 at an event organized by the Chabad South County Jewish Center. Attendees enjoyed live music and traditional Hanukkah foods while children played on bounce houses and made do-it-yourself menorah crafts. The crowd was also treated to an LED light performance.

The festivities took place at the Downtown Morgan Hill Amphitheater at the Community and Cultural Center.

One of the main events was the ceremonial lighting of a menorah, with local community members—including Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine—taking turns illuminating nine candles on the display. Rabbi Mendel Liberow, director of Morgan Hill-based Chabad South County Jewish Center, spoke to the crowd about “the importance of being a candle to light up the darkness around us.”

Sponsors for the free event included the City of Morgan Hill, Ford Store Morgan Hill, Edward Boss Prado Foundation, Jachimowicz Law Group, Life Media Group, Floors Plus, Live Oak Veterinary Hospital, Carpet One and Legacy Transportation Services.

For more information about Chabad South County Jewish Center, visit jewishmh.com.