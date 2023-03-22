good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 23, 2023
south valley civic theatre warehouse
An early 20th century wheelchair is shown in front of posters for shows South Valley Civic Theatre has performed over the decades. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
FeaturedNews

South Valley Civic Theatre reveals upcoming season lineup

By: Staff Report
33
0

South Valley Civic Theatre recently announced its 2023-2024 season lineup at its two venues: Morgan Hill Community Playhouse and Limelight at the Gilroy Center for the Arts.

Kicking off the season at the Community Playhouse is “Moana Jr.” from Sept. 30-Oct. 21. Featuring a cast of young performers, “Moana Jr.” is a coming-of-age story that follows Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” runs Nov. 17-Dec. 9. The 2015 Tony Award-winning play follows Christopher, a 15-year-old who falls under suspicion of killing his neighbor’s dog and sets out to identify the true culprit.

Opening Feb. 23, “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” will be SVCT’s teen production about a boy who goes on a quest to prevent a war between the Greek gods.

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” running April 26-May 18, is a comedic musical that won four Tony Awards.

SVCT is currently securing rights for a fifth show, scheduled to open June 21.

At Limelight, “The Wolves,” running select days from Sept. 1-10, follows a girls’ indoor soccer team that prepares for its upcoming game.

“Patrick Barlow’s A Christmas Carol” is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, featuring only five actors. It runs Dec. 1-23.

Opening March 22, “On Golden Pond” is a comedic drama that debuted off Broadway in 1978, featuring a retired couple spending a summer at their vacation home.

SVCT is also planning a fourth show to be announced.

The theater company is always searching for volunteers in any capacity. For information, visit svct.org/volunteer.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

