Welcome to April! Before we discuss the upcoming month’s tremendous two, let’s quickly check my 2024 New Year’s weight loss resolution. As of mid-March, my loss was 10.6 pounds. I’m working hard, and so are you!

Longtime cyclists all know that the fourth month is when we South County cyclists get to enjoy two of the biggest bike events of the year, on two consecutive weekends: Gilroy’s Tierra Bella and Monterey’s Sea Otter Classic! You owe it to yourselves to attend both of these legendary events.

I have been singing the praises of the Tierra Bella ever since I started this column back in 2001. Now in its 45th year, this ride never disappoints! You get the stellar Almaden Cycle Touring Club supporting you along four amazing Santa Clara Valley routes, at arguably the prettiest cycling season of the year.

A couple of the major changes announced for the 2024 recurrence: the TB has switched to a “members only event”––fear not, part of your registration fee signs you up for ACTC membership––and the cost for the 30 miler is significantly less, allowing for a more casual and family-friendly vibe.

Five days after the Tierra Bella, the Sea Otter Classic begins its four-day run at Weathertech Laguna Seca Raceway. Part festival, part expo, part competition, part camping trip, the SOC has it all! And it totally rocks for all ages, skills and interests of cyclists! V

isit any or all days to ride, race, try, buy, hunt, cheer, and otherwise immerse yourself in EVERYTHING BICYCLE!

Save the Dates

• Various: Too Many to Mention! santacruzrandonneurs.org

• April 13: Tierra Bella, Gilroy, tierrabella.org

• April 18-21:Sea Otter Classic, Monterey, seaotterclassic.com

• April 20: Wildflower Century, Creston, slobc.org

• April 21: Primavera Century, Fremont, ffbc.org

• May 18: I Care Classic, Morgan Hill, icareclassic.org

• May 19: Strawberry Fields Forever, Aptos, strawberryfields.org

Curt “Cycle Guy” Hentschke is a cyclist, seeker, song farmer, and scribe. Send your cycle celebrations and cerebration to [email protected].