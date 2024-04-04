Construction set to begin on downtown Gourmet Alley upgrades

The City of Gilroy is set to begin construction to transform the downtown Gourmet Alley into a modern, spacious, pedestrian-friendly corridor.

The city will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 9am April 5, to “celebrate the start of construction” for the project, which is funded largely by a $3.9 million grant. The ceremony will take place on Gourmet Alley between Fifth and Sixth streets.

Construction will begin in earnest on April 8, and continue until near the end of the year, according to city staff.

The Gourmet Alley project has been in the design and planning stages since the city received a grant from the California Department of Transportation’s Clean California Local Grant Program in March 2022. The grant funds are dedicated to improvements to the Gourmet and Railroad alleyways between Fourth and Seventh Streets.

The Gourmet Alley project includes resurfacing, new trash enclosures and receptacles, new signage, more lighting, new benches, landscaping and resurfaced and restriped parking lots, according to city staff.

Mayor Marie Blankley said a highlight of the Gourmet Alley project is that, when complete, it will offer a significant “pedestrian-only space” to downtown Gilroy. “That is something we do not have,” Blankley said. “This is going to give us at least two full blocks of pedestrian-only space adjacent to downtown restaurants, stores, breweries—the kinds of activities that can benefit” from pedestrian traffic.

Blankley said most, if not all of the businesses located on the stretch of Gourmet Alley should be able to find a use for the new corridor between Fourth and Sixth streets—with outdoor seating, patios or other gathering areas.

During construction, Gourmet Alley, south of Fourth Street, will be closed to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic, according to city staff. The city’s public parking lots on Eigleberry between Fourth and Sixth streets will also be closed during construction.

Alternate parking will be available at the Downtown Gourmet parking area at Seventh and Eigleberry streets; and at the Railroad parking lot at Sixth and Railroad streets.

Blankley said, “Communication is the key,” when it comes to limiting the work zone’s impact on businesses.

“We’re going to make it as easy on them as we can, and that’s part of communication. The end result is going to be worth it,” Blankley said.

More information about the Gourmet Alley project is available on the city’s website at https://tinyurl.com/5n9axjvt.