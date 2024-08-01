To coin a cliché, hot enough for you? Sure, I’ve lived here long enough to know that some of the hottest days of 2024 have yet to hit us; still, we’ve already had our fair share of some terribly toasty temps.

You longtime readers know what a proponent I am of sunscreen, solar sleeves and proper hydration. Keep them going and take heart; Cycle Guy has some pedal possibilities that really beat the August heat!

Starting near the end of the month, consider leaving your bicycle at home on Aug. 24 and attending the 2024 Silicon Valley Bike Summit. This year’s event moves from Mountain View to South San Francisco, where Karl the Fog may cool you down as you hobnob with other like-minded folk “…at Silicon Valley’s largest gathering of active transportation leaders and organizers from government, the private sector, non-profits, and the general public.”

Be sure to register by Aug. 12.

Keeping things cool, the earlier half of August features two popular peninsula rides that should keep you out of the oppressive valley heat. On Aug. 10, the Tour de Menlo takes off from Menlo Park, offering routes from 12 to 65 miles. I recommend their longer routes to those interested in climbing!

Now, let’s say just the thought of August climbing melts you; yes, let’s say you’re seeking a more civilized ride. Then the Civilized Century is for you! Pedaling out of Redwood City on Aug. 4, the four CC routes pretty much hug the San Francisco Bay, and even climb over the Dumbarton Bridge. How cool is that?

Save the Dates

Aug. 3: Marin Century, Novato, marincyclists.com

Aug. 4: Civilized Century, Redwood City, civilizedcentury.com

Aug. 10: Tour de Menlo, Menlo Park, tourdemenlo.com

Aug. 24: Silicon Valley Bike Summit, South San Francisco, bikesiliconvalley.org

Sept. 21: Tour de Fox, Geyserville, tourdefox.org

Curt “Cycle Guy” Hentschke is a cyclist, seeker, song farmer, and scribe. Send your cycle celebrations and cerebration to [email protected].