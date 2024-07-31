Gavilan College baseball star Louis Zulaica, a Morgan Hill resident, is on his way up. The Rams’ shortstop was recently named Coast Conference South Division MVP and First Team All-State after a breakout season.

In the recently concluded spring campaign, he hit .394, with a .463 OBP and .637 slugging percentage. His 63 hits included a whopping 40 doubles and five homers, and he produced 38 RBIs. In conference play, he hit an amazing .469.

On defense, Zulaica sparkled in the infield and also filled in as a closer, where his ERA was tops on the team. It was a standout year for him and the school.

“(Louis) is the first Ram to be named All-State since the Rams’ conference championship season in 2015,” coach Rob Sanchez said.

This summer, Zulaica has moved up north to play in the prestigious Alaska Baseball League with the Chugiak Eagle River Chinooks. In that high-level league for amateur collegiate players, he is leading the Chinooks in hitting. The team, operated by Athletes in Action, provides elite baseball competition along with the sports ministry of Cru, developing athletes physically, mentally and spiritually.

Zulaica’s career is moving up too. He has graduated from Gavilan and recently signed with Cal State Bakersfield, a solid NCAA Division I baseball program in the high-end Big West Conference. The Roadrunners are on the upswing in a loop that includes legendary baseball programs at Cal State Long Beach and Cal State Fullerton.

Gavilan baseball star Louis Zuliaca is pictured with his parents, Christina Turner and Luis Zulaica I. Photo: Gavilan College

“The Lord has blessed me beyond measure,” Zulaica said. “I am so thankful for what God is doing and will do in this next chapter of my life. Jesus changed my life, and I could not have gone through this journey without Him. I am blessed to continue this journey at CSUB Baseball.”

A Gilroy native, Zulaica initially attended school in the South Valley community. For high school, he traveled up the road to play for West Catholic Athletic League powerhouse Valley Christian. With the Warriors, he was a fixture in the infield and on the mound and hit .320 over his last two seasons.

“I was playing catch with my dad at about age one or two, probably started swinging a bat around four or five,” Zulaica said. “My father Louis and my grandmother’s husband Raymond Secor helped me find a love with baseball.”

Both father Louis and mother Christina were athletes in the Bay Area in their day. Son Louis Zulaica heartily commends his parents and other relatives for being strong supporters and constant attendees at his games.

After high school, he played at College of San Mateo for a year before returning south and playing at Gavilan.

“I kinda came in to Gavilan to get one last shot,” Zulaica said. “The program is coming back. (Coach) Rob (Sanchez) was always there for me; he trusted me. Bobby Reggiani was my hitting and infield coach. Eric Navarro helped too. The whole coaching staff was there for me. I wouldn’t have chosen any other staff.”



Leadership at Gavilan is very proud. In addition to his sparkling statistics at the plate and superb infield defense in the middle of the diamond, Zulaica also came up big for the Rams on the mound. As a key reliever, he struck out 14 batters over 13 innings while compiling a 1-1 record with two saves.

“We could not be prouder of this postseason honor and opportunity for Louis,” Gavilan Athletic Director Jamie Adams said. “This is testament to the great relationship we have with our local feeder high schools and the dedication of our athletic coaches at Gavilan College.”

Zulaica feels he is now stretching himself as a baseball player and also stretching his faith. With the AIA organization and the Chinooks, he shares the gospel and leads Bible studies.

The Alaska Baseball League began at the start of June and concludes in early August. Then, Zulaica will travel down the Central Valley to Bakersfield, a baseball program on the rise.

“My strength is my ability to avoid strikeouts, hit for power and contact,” Zulaica said. “I have a strong arm for a shortstop, good hands and feet. I can also pitch. I am looking to be a closer at Bakersfield. I can throw the fastball, slider, change-up and a knuckleball.”

At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Zulaica is an elite combination of power, speed and agility. He works out diligently most days of the week, in coordination with the baseball schedule.

“I couldn’t take any credit,” Zulaica said. “I gave my season over to God. He blessed me. He created me and gave me all my talents. He has truly changed my life.”