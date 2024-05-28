First, an inspirational quote: “SCHOOL’S OUT FOR SUMMER!” – A. Cooper

Kids, enjoy your well-earned freedom. Celebrate with some sweet summer cycling, and don’t forget your helmets and sunscreen! Drivers, be extra alert!

Second, a quick thank you to all the riders who participated in last month’s Bay Area Bike to Wherever Days. May the thrill of pedal power push you to make bicycling an even more integral part of your commuting and errand running.

Third, a HUGE shout out to all the folks and organizations who sponsored the Bike to Wherever Energizer Stations in southern Santa Clara County: Council Member Zach Hilton, Gilroy Gardens, and the Parks and Rec Commissions in both Morgan Hill and Gilroy. You greeted us with smiles, swag and supportive encouragement as we pedaled into your respective rest areas!

Fourth and finally, don’t forget that June is when the amount of event rides starts to slow down a little between the busy vernal and autumnal shoulder seasons. Still, opportunities exist. The Sequoia Century returns to Palo Alto on June 2, the same day that the AIDS/LifeCycle begins its one-week trek from San Francisco to Los Angeles. It’s a bit of a drive, but the Giro Bello pedals out of Sebastopol on June 29.

Much closer to home, however, the HIF Ride Home returns to San Jose’s Hellyer Park on June 22. This event features 15 and 30 mile routes along the Coyote Creek Bike Trail, plus an option where the youngest cyclists pedal around Cottonwood Lake. With funds raised going to support local housing programs, this sounds like a great way to kick off the summer!

Save the Dates

• June 2: Sequoia Century, Palo Alto, westernwheelersbicycleclub.wildapricot.org

• June 2-8: AIDS/LifeCycle, CA Coast, aidslifecycle.org

• June 22: HIF Ride Home, San Jose, hifinfo.org

• June 29: Giro Bello, Sebastopol, girobello.com

Curt “Cycle Guy” Hentschke is a cyclist, seeker, song farmer, and scribe. Send your cycle celebrations and cerebration to [email protected].