good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
62.4 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
February 19, 2021
Article Search
Christopher High senior Kalena Paredes, 2017. File photo.
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNewsSports

State allows youth sports to resume

Counties that meet criteria may play outdoor games

By: submitted
58
0

By Eli Walsh, Bay City News Foundation

Outdoor youth sports will soon be allowed to resume in California counties that meet a threshold for coronavirus cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday.

Outdoor sports like football and baseball will be allowed to resume as early as next Friday, Newsom said during a briefing in Alameda County. 

While indoor sports competitions are still prohibited, outdoor youth sports will be allowed in counties that have case rates of fewer than 14 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. 

As of Friday, 27 counties across the state met that threshold, including Alameda, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. 

“The fact that kids are not even in school and don’t even have the ability to organize around sports, it’s impacting them in profound and significant and, in many cases, deleterious ways,” Newsom said. 

Let Them Play CA, a group of youth sports coaches and student athletes across the state that have advocated for sports to resume, lauded Newsom and state legislators for lifting the ban on outdoor sports. 

“From the moment the governor called us to say he would work with us to help get sports back for kids, it has been a methodical march to get to this wonderful place,” Let Them Play CA said in a joint statement with the Golden State High School Football Coaches Community. 

“It has not been easy; there were many bumps along the way, but good people kept working together to create a positive outcome for our most ‘essential business’- our kids.”

Avatar
submitted
This author byline indicates that the post was contributed by a member of the community.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

San Martin animal shelter moves from converted house into expansive campus

Erik Chalhoub -
Since 1978, the Santa Clara County Animal Services Center...
Read more
News

Thrill rides, action sports among ideas for Gilroy Gardens

Erik Chalhoub -
Gilroy Gardens could look very different in the next...
Read more
Guest View

Guest View: Valley Water gathering feedback on expansion of Pacheco Reservoir

submitted -
The first few months of this rainfall season were...
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

San Martin animal shelter moves from converted house into expansive campus

Thrill rides, action sports among ideas for Gilroy Gardens