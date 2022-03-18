Stop signs to be added at Church Street intersection

Work is expected to get underway soon on a pair of intersections along Church Street that city officials say will improve the safety for both pedestrians and drivers.

Under the current configuration, motorists encounter stop signs on the east and westbound lanes of Fourth Street at Church Street. The new configuration will include stop signs on Church Street in the north and southbound lanes, making the intersection an all-way stop.

In addition to the stop signs, new high visibility crosswalks will be installed on Church Street at the intersection. Additionally, the intersections between Second and Fifth streets will receive new lane striping to increase visibility, according to city officials.

The work was outlined during a public meeting on March 16 headed up by Public Works Director Daryl Jordan and City Administrator Jimmy Forbis.

In 2021, city crews painted red curbs at intersections along the corridor to increase driver and pedestrian visibility, added signs to intersections to remind drivers that “cross traffic does not stop,” and installed new reflective signs to increase visibility.

For information about the work, call the Gilroy Public Works Department at 408.846.0223.