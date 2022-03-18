good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 18, 2022
church fourth street intersection downtown gilroy crosswalk
Road markings show where a new crosswalk will be installed at the intersection of Church and Fourth streets. Stop signs will also be added on Church Street at the intersection. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Stop signs to be added at Church Street intersection

Crosswalks, lane striping part of upcoming improvements

By: Staff Report
Work is expected to get underway soon on a pair of intersections along Church Street that city officials say will improve the safety for both pedestrians and drivers.

Under the current configuration, motorists encounter stop signs on the east and westbound lanes of Fourth Street at Church Street. The new configuration will include stop signs on Church Street in the north and southbound lanes, making the intersection an all-way stop.

In addition to the stop signs, new high visibility crosswalks will be installed on Church Street at the intersection. Additionally, the intersections between Second and Fifth streets will receive new lane striping to increase visibility, according to city officials.

The work was outlined during a public meeting on March 16 headed up by Public Works Director Daryl Jordan and City Administrator Jimmy Forbis.

In 2021, city crews painted red curbs at intersections along the corridor to increase driver and pedestrian visibility, added signs to intersections to remind drivers that “cross traffic does not stop,” and installed new reflective signs to increase visibility.

For information about the work, call the Gilroy Public Works Department at 408.846.0223.

Staff Report

