Stubblefield found guilty of raping woman at Morgan Hill home

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Dana Stubblefield was found guilty today on charges that he raped a woman at his Morgan Hill home in 2015.

In a July 27 hearing at the San Jose Hall of Justice—following a trial that started earlier this summer—the jury found Stubblefield, 48, guilty of rape by force, false imprisonment and forcible oral copulation, according to authorities.

He was found not guilty of two other charges: oral copulation of a person incapable of giving consent and rape of a victim incapable of giving consent.

Police investigators and Santa Clara County District Attorney’s prosecutors have said that the victim in the April 2015 incident was developmentally disabled. The victim told investigators that Stubblefield brandished a handgun during the sexual assault incident, according to court records.

Stubblefield was arrested by Morgan Hill Police in May 2016, following a yearlong investigation into the rape accusation. The female victim told police Stubblefield raped her at his home April 9, 2015. The woman arrived at his home after Stubblefield contacted her for a job interview through a babysitting website, according to police.

After a brief job interview, the woman left, according to police. But Stubblefield called her back and offered to pay for her time. When she returned, he allegedly carried her to a room, raped her, forced her to perform oral sex and then gave her $80. The woman drove directly to the Morgan Hill police station from Stubblefield’s home to report the incident.

Stubblefield claimed he had consensual sex with the woman. His attorneys have argued that the woman was not disabled.

Stubblefield was drafted by the 49ers in the first round of the 1993 draft, and played for the team until the end of the 1997 season. He then played for the Washington Redskins, and returned to the 49ers for the 2001 and 2002 seasons. He then played for the Oakland Raiders in 2003.

