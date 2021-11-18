Study: South County faring better than state average

The median income for residents in the neighborhood cluster of Gilroy, Morgan Hill and South San Jose is slightly above the state average, according to A Portrait of California 2021-2022: Human Development and Housing Justice, a report released Nov. 10 by Measure of America.

This is the third such study in a decade-long series offering statistics and analysis of how Californians are doing in health, education and earnings.

Using the American Human Development Index (HDI), which measures well-being using health, education and earnings on a scale from zero to 10, the report found that California continues to outpace the country overall on key metrics.

Though the HDI score has improved by 14.9 percent since 2000, the score for Native American Californians has fallen by 22.5 percent and increased only slightly for Black Californians.

The neighborhood cluster of Gilroy, Morgan Hill and South San Jose scored an HDI of 6.63 compared to the state’s 5.85, with life expectancy at 82.7 years, above the statewide average of 81 years. The median income is $50,263, whereas the state average is $39,528.

Measure of America is an initiative of the Social Science Research Council. To view the report, visit measureofamerica.org/california2021-22.