A suspect wanted for allegedly shooting at a process server over the weekend in Santa Clara County was arrested on Feb. 1, authorities said.

Christopher Croul, 64, was taken into custody without incident in Morgan Hill but no other details were released about how investigators tracked him down.

Authorities had been searching for Croul since the shooting five days earlier at a home in the 6000 block of Mt. Madonna Road, an unincorporated area of Santa Clara County about 7 miles west of Gilroy.

The process server had gone to the home on Jan. 27 to serve legal documents, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. While he was leaving, there was an argument and Croul allegedly shot a gun in the direction of the victim.

The process server wasn’t injured and called authorities about 11:15am to report the shooting.

Croul then barricaded himself inside the home and crisis negotiators and emergency response teams were called. A shelter-in-place order was issued for the area and residents were evacuated.

Croul was able to flee due to the rugged terrain in the area and headed toward Mt. Madonna County Park, officials said.

The search for the suspect was called off at nightfall and Croul had been at-large since then, and was considered armed and dangerous.

On Feb. 1, he was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

